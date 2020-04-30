The famous Paisley Gates at Liverpool Football Club's Anfield stadium are closed as concerns escalate over the spreading of COVID-19 Coronavirus

Liverpool have issued a statement declaring themselves "disappointed" by the comments made by the city's mayor, in which he suggested the Premier League season ought to end now.

Joe Anderson had been quoted as saying: "I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season.

"It isn't just about Liverpool - they've clearly won the league - they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions.

"The bottom line is, though, this is about health and safety and people's lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here."

He suggested that even if matches were played behind closed doors, fans would still congregate - increasing the risk of spreading coronavirus.

But the club rejected such a notion, adding: "As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.

In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective."

The club's statement concluded: "Our primary focus remains responding to the humanitarian crisis which continues to unfold and in particular providing ongoing support to various NHS initiatives and those experiencing food poverty and social isolation."

Last week Anderson began an inquiry into the impact of the Champions League clash between the Reds and Atletico Madrid on the spread of coronavirus in the city.

