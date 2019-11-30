Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the Merseyside derby after he was sent off in the late stages of their 2-1 win over Brighton.

Brighton arrived knowing that a win could take them into the Europa League places but that never looked on the cards. Despite starting without the injured Fabinho - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took his place - the home side dominated for most of the match.

Virgil van Dijk grabbed both first-half goals. Both from Trent Alexander-Arnold set pieces, the Dutchman headed past Mat Ryan with authority.

In the second half, Brighton and Liverpool defended stoutly for the opening half an hour, with only Oxlade-Chamberlain going close, and Jurgen Klopp’s men looked happy to conserve energy ahead of a busy period of fixtures.

That changed dramatically when Alisson was sent off for handling a Leandro Trossard shot outside the box with a quarter of an hour remaining. There was further controversy when Lewis Dunk played to the whistle to clip the free kick into the net as replacement ‘keeper Adrian was still lining up his wall.

TALKING POINT - Should the goal have stood?

There will be some hoo-ha after the match over the legitimacy of the goal, but it is for the sides to be ready for the referee. If he thought they’d had enough time to get themselves ready - and it seemed that way - then so be it. Dunk should be praised for his quick thinking, and Liverpool need to be wary of slipping into complacency.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

A recognition that could be shared with Virgil van Dijk, as the pair of them were responsible or the victory. Dangerous in attack and on the ball, and more than dependable at the back. Even with the presence of Dejan Lovren they were able to keep things tight at the back until Alisson introduced calamity.

KEY EVENTS

16’ - FIRMINO CHANCE - Mane tees up Firmino after some excellent work outside the box on the left, and the Brazilian fires in a low shot that Ryan pushes away with a smart dive to his right.

18’ - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Brighton. Van Dijk scores - Alexander-Arnold sweeps in a cross to the back post from the right wing. The free kick is met by Van Dijk, who heads back across goal over and away Ryan.

24’ - GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Brighton. Van Dijk scores - Alexander-Arnold curls in a corner from the left wing to the near post, Van Dijk rises high and early and glances it past Ryan.

54’ - DUNK HEADER - Brighton press the advantage and win a corner on the left wing. Dunk reaches it, glances it over the top of the flapping Alisson, but it's a couple of yards wide of the back post.

76’ - RED CARD! Alisson is sent off! The Liverpool goalkeeper has been told to do one by the referee after he sprinted out and blocked a shot by Trossard. It's being reviewed but it is so obvious.

79’ - GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton. Dunk scores - The whistle goes from the ref. Adrian is still lining up his wall on the near post so Dunk plays by the rules and slips it into the net. The Liverpool players are affronted, but that's how the game's rules go.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 5, Alexander-Arnold 8, Lovren 6, Van Dijk 8, Robertson 7, Wijnaldum 6, Henderson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Mane 7, Salah 7, Firmino 7. Subs: Adrian 4, Lallana 6, Origi 6.

Brighton: Ryan 6, Montoya 6, Dunk 7, Webster 6, Burn 6, Gross 6, Stephens 6, Propper 6, Bissouma 6, Mooy 7, Connolly 6. Subs: Alzate 6, Trossard 7, Maupay 6.

KEY STAT