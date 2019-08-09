Getty Images
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson injured in opener
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured and substituted during the first half of the Premier League season opener against promoted Norwich City.
With Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 36th minute at Anfield, Becker slipped as he was playing the ball out and went down, holding his calf, calling for medical attention.
A stretcher was brought out for the keeper but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.
Alisson Becker of Liverpool leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at AnfieldGetty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, came on to make his debut.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react