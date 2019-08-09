With Liverpool 3-0 ahead in the 36th minute at Anfield, Becker slipped as he was playing the ball out and went down, holding his calf, calling for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought out for the keeper but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at AnfieldGetty Images

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, came on to make his debut.