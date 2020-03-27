Liverpool were on the brink of winning their first Premier League title when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus on March 13.

While there have been concerns about whether the season could be cancelled, Klopp says it would be “embarrassing” to suggest he has any problems right now as he paid tribute to frontline NHS workers.

"I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone - I started crying immediately. It’s unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit," he told the club website.

“They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff. But it’s their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn’t admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn’t.”

It is currently unclear when the Premier League season will resume, with the latest statement saying it would not be earlier than April 30.

When the situation does improve, Klopp hopes the response to the coronavirus will leave a positive legacy.

“In the future, in 10, 20, 30, 40 years, if we look back and then the conclusion is that this was the period when the world showed the biggest solidarity, the biggest love, the biggest friendship or whatever, that would be great, that would be really great.

“So in the moment when you go through a phase or a period like this it’s not possible to see that, especially not for the people who are ill, but there will be a point in the future, a moment in the future when we look back and hopefully then we can see it like this.”

Liverpool's last game was their Champions League defeat to Atletico MadridGetty Images

The Liverpool manager also added: “There are so many people out there that have much bigger problems so it would feel really embarrassing to myself if I was to talk about my ‘problems’ – I have the problems every person in the world has at the moment. That’s the lesson we learn in this moment.”

Liverpool's last game before the season was suspended was a home defeat to Atletico Madrid that saw them eliminated from the Champions League.

Klopp says the preparation for the match was "strange" as the threat of the coronavirus was spreading across Europe.

"On Monday morning, I woke up and heard about the situation in Madrid, that they would close the schools and universities from Wednesday, so it was really strange to prepare for that game, to be honest. I usually don’t struggle with things around me, I can build barriers right and left when I prepare for a game, but in that moment it was really difficult.

"Wednesday we had the game, I loved the game, I loved what I saw from the boys, it was a really, really good performance other than the result – we didn’t score enough, we conceded too many, that’s all clear, but between these two main pieces of information it was a brilliant game!

"Thursday [we were] off and then Friday when we arrived it was already clear this is not a session. Yes, we trained, but it was more of a meeting. We had a lot of things to talk about, a lot of things to think about, things I never thought before in my life about."