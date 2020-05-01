Liverpool have declared themselves 'disappointed' by the city's mayor suggesting that fans would gather outside stadia while behind-closed-doors matches were taking place - and that the Premier League season should therefore finish now. Are they right to object - or does he have a point?

WHAT DID MAYOR JOE ANDERSON ACTUALLY SAY?

"I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season," he told the BBC.

"It isn't just about Liverpool - they've clearly won the league - they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions.

"The bottom line is, though, this is about health and safety and people's lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here.

"There's not many people who would respect what we were saying and stay away from the ground, a lot of people would come to celebrate so I think it's a non-starter."

AND WHAT DID LIVERPOOL SAY IN RESPONSE?

They were not happy at all about the mayor's comments, saying in a statement that they were confident that fans would observe the continuing recommendations of social distancing should they be required to do so.

"As a club, we are aware of and disappointed by comments attributed to Mayor Joe Anderson in a media interview which was published today.

"As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.

"In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.

"As part of our ongoing operations, we are in regular contact with the mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue.

"In the meantime, our primary focus remains responding to the humanitarian crisis which continues to unfold and in particular providing ongoing support to various NHS initiatives and those experiencing food poverty and social isolation."

SO WHAT'S THE MAYOR'S PROBLEM?

Liverpool has suffered massively during the coronavirus outbreak - and last week the mayor ordered an inquiry into whether Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at the start of March has had an impact on the spread of the virus. At that time, Madrid and Spain as a whole had a very high number of cases, with La Liga matches taking place behind closed doors - but supporters were still allowed to travel to England for the European clash.

Quotes have been attributed to Jurgen Klopp suggesting that he did not think the match at Anfield should have been played; certainly his behaviour before and during the match indicated his wariness, refusing to high-five young fans, and touching elbows with his opposite number Diego Simeone.

Even if the mayor has gone about things rather indelicately, one can understand why he might be nervous for major sporting events to return to the city any time soon. After all, as the death toll rose across Europe, and fans were shut out of their seats in the stadia, we still saw massive gatherings outside them; people just ignored the advice to stay indoors and away from large gatherings.

PSG fans outside the stadium during their Champions League match behind closed doors Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool's supporters' groups are doubtless extremely well intentioned, but they can't guarantee everyone's adherence to health advice; the mayor is surely right, on evidence so far, that fans might disregard social distancing in favour of a big impromptu street party as the Reds finally wrap up the league.

And of course, Liverpool aren't the only sporting club in the city. Anderson's quotes don't mention any of the other football clubs or sporting events held there, but the same would apply.

DO LIVERPOOL HAVE A POINT, THOUGH?

That line at the end of the statement about the need to prioritise the current humanitarian crisis we are all facing is, obviously, entirely accurate. Still, the Premier League will be meeting on Friday to discuss the options for concluding the season, under pressure from UEFA's four-week deadline to come up with a plan, so it's not like football is completely off the table for discussion.

Mayor Anderson has phrased things much too bullishly for discussion of a topic that is currently hypothetical, but ultimately he bears some responsibility for the health, safety, wellbeing and social cohesion of the city... and however it finishes, the football season is going to be a massive part of that.

