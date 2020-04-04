The Premier League voted to suspend the league indefinitely due to coronavirus on Friday, while Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich have all announced they will furlough some non-playing staff.

Furloughed British workers can claim 80% of their wages up to £2,500 a month as part of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which means Liverpool will top up the remaining 20% of salaries for its furloughed staff.

The Merseyside club said in an official statement: "Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club - on and off the pitch - with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

" There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing. "

Health secretary Matt Hancock said Premier League players should "take a pay cut and play their part" during the pandemic, while Newcastle United's on-loan England defender Danny Rose says Premier League players feel their "backs are against the wall" over the calls.

The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20% to 4,313 at 16:00 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said on Saturday.