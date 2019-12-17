The bizarre situation has come about because the European champions are in Qatar ahead of Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final against Mexico’s Monterrey. But a fixture clash means another Liverpool team, made up of youth players, will be facing Aston Villa around 24 hours earlier.

U23s boss Neil Critchely will oversee the match at Villa Park

"It’s a great opportunity for all of us, myself included," said Critchley.

"I’ll be very proud to lead the team out tomorrow night but the pride I will have will come from the players playing to what they’re capable of. When you work with the players every day and you work with them for a number of years, when I stand on the touchline tomorrow night I’ll be immensely proud of the players who are taking to that pitch and I hope they go and play how I know they are capable of playing."

Jurgen Klopp, speaking in Qatar, also hailed the unique occasion as a chance for the wider squad.

"It will be absolutely exciting. I'm really delighted for the boys," said Klopp.

"I know how a lot of people in the public see it, but if all the football games would be decided before we start, only because of the perception of the people, then most of the games wouldn't be played. I believe, I'm a big believer in everybody has a chance."

The Reds touched down in Doha on Sunday and Klopp also gave his verdict ahead of their Club World Cup campaign where he faces a central American side for the first time.

“On the plane I could watch Al Sadd against Monterrey,” he said. “It was an interesting game, really lively, two teams with good football and good footballers on the pitch.

“Slightly different organisation, things we need to get used to, all that stuff. It’s Mexican style, if you want – full of passion, how you would imagine. We are looking forward to it.

" It’s absolutely interesting; it’s my first game against a Central American team I think, in a proper competition. Let’s try to make the best of it. "

Mexican side Monterrey may be huge underdogs for tomorrow's Club World Cup semi-final against Liverpool in Qatar, but coach Antonio Mohamed was in bullish mood at this morning's pre-match press conference.

“We have full respect to Liverpool, one of the best sides in the world," he said. “But we should be concerned with ourselves. We have great drive to win, we didn’t come to test ourselves and lose.

“We will enjoy the match, but we are here to win. There’s nothing impossible in football.”