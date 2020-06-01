Football
Premier League

Liverpool squad take a knee during training

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Liverpool squad take a knee during training

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Liverpool's squad took a knee during training at Anfield in a show of unity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

This came a day after Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi became the latest athletes to join a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis by wearing shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Play Icon
WATCH

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49

Premier League

Fabregas: Jose hugs part of his mind games

AN HOUR AGO

James Milner tweeted a picture of the Liverpool squad taking a knee around the centre circle at Anfield, with team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson following suit moments later.

The show of unity followed in the footsteps of two other Bundesliga players as well as a stack of former and current athletes who have expressed their outrage over Floyd's death.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram knelt to honour Floyd after scoring in his team's 4-1 home win over Union Berlin earlier on Sunday and US defender Weston McKennie displayed a "Justice for George' message on his armband in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Werder Bremen.

  • Gladbach's Thuram takes a knee after goal against Union Berlin
  • Sancho: Hat-trick 'a bittersweet moment' amid 'fight for justice'

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and teenage tennis player Coco Gauff have also spoken out about Floyd's death, with James tweeting "Why doesn't America love us!!!!???" on Sunday.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests across the United States.

Dozens of US cities were bracing for more unrest as curfews failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Premier League

'Up to 10' Premier League clubs want relegation scrapped

6 HOURS AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: That Luiz deal makes less sense than it ever did

17 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Rashford says people are hurting over Floyd death

42 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Fabregas: Jose hugs part of his mind games

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Three Charlton players refusing to play when season restarts: Bowyer

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-Portugal's familiar two-horse race resumes in unusual conditions

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

30/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article'Up to 10' Premier League clubs want relegation scrapped
Next articleFabregas: Jose hugs part of his mind games