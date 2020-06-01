Liverpool's squad took a knee during training at Anfield in a show of unity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

This came a day after Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi became the latest athletes to join a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis by wearing shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

Play Icon WATCH Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt 00:00:49

Premier League Fabregas: Jose hugs part of his mind games AN HOUR AGO

James Milner tweeted a picture of the Liverpool squad taking a knee around the centre circle at Anfield, with team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson following suit moments later.

The show of unity followed in the footsteps of two other Bundesliga players as well as a stack of former and current athletes who have expressed their outrage over Floyd's death.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram knelt to honour Floyd after scoring in his team's 4-1 home win over Union Berlin earlier on Sunday and US defender Weston McKennie displayed a "Justice for George' message on his armband in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Werder Bremen.

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and teenage tennis player Coco Gauff have also spoken out about Floyd's death, with James tweeting "Why doesn't America love us!!!!???" on Sunday.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests across the United States.

Dozens of US cities were bracing for more unrest as curfews failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Premier League 'Up to 10' Premier League clubs want relegation scrapped 6 HOURS AGO