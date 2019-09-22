Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a sizzling 20-yard effort before Roberto Firmino's header doubled the advantage on the half hour. It was a body blow for Chelsea, who had seen Cesar Azpilicueta's goal just three minutes earlier ruled out by VAR for offside in the build up.

The Blues continued to have their moments as Liverpool's level dropped in the second half, and N'Golo Kante reduced the arrears with 19 minutes to go with a superb run and shot from just outside the area.

However, Liverpool just about stood firm in an edgy finale to leave Chelsea down in 11th spot and still without a home win under Frank Lampard.

The result sees Jurgen Klopp's side make it six wins from six in the top-flight to move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and cap the German coach's 150th league match in charge.

The Reds have now lost just one of their last 45 Premier League matches and also chalked up a club record, seventh straight away league win.

Next up, Liverpool travel to MK Dons for a League Cup clash in midweek prior to visiting Sheffield United next Saturday. Chelsea host Grimsby in the cup before welcoming Brighton to the Bridge.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool ride their luck but the stats continue to make good reading. The Merseysiders made it 15 straight Premier League victories and 23 unbeaten with an impressive response to their midweek Champions League loss at Napoli. It was nervy at the end as they appeared to run out of steam, but all that matters to Klopp and Co is the three points. The records and stats make for impressive reading for the Merseysiders as they also became the first club to win their opening six games in consecutive top-flight seasons. This was their biggest test so far and they came through it with only their second win in 13 away clashes against the other established top-six teams.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joel Matip (Liverpool). The defender was magnificent at the back as Chelsea pressed in the second half. Won a succession of important headers late on.

PLAYER RATINGS

CHELSEA: Kepa 7, Christensen 6, Tomori 7, Azpilicueta 7, Emerson 5, Jorginho 7, Kovacic 7, Kante 8, Willian 7, Mount 6, Abraham. Subs: Alonso 6, Zouma 6, Batshuayi 5.

LIVERPOOL: Adrian 8, Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 8, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Henderson 7, Fabinho 7, Wijnaldum 7, Salah 6, Mane 6, Firmino 7. Subs: Milner 6, Lallana n/a, Gomez n/a.



Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

14' - GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool. Alexander Arnold curves a 20-yard strike into the top corner after Salah had nudged a free kick into the full back's path.

24' - CHELSEA CHANCE. Abraham races clear of the Liverpool defence. He's one on one with Adrian, but can't steer his shot beyond the keeper. Super save.

27' - CHELSEA GOAL RULED OUT BY VAR! The Blues think they are level. There's a bit of scramble in the six-yard box, but it's eventually fired under Adrian by Azpilicueta. The hosts celebrate - but it's soon cut short. It's a tight decision but Mount is adjudged to be offside in the build up that led to Willian crossing from the left side of the box.

30' - GOAL! Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool. It's two! Robertson whips in a cross from the left and Firmino rises to bullet a header home.

71' - GOAL! Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool. Kante reduces the arrears with a lovely run that ends with a shot into the top corner.

88' - CHELSEA CHANCE. Batshuayi meets Alonso's cross but can only guide it wide of the far post.

90' - CHELSEA CHANCE. It should be 2-2. Chelsea carve the visitors open down the left. Alonso rolls it into the middle for Mount, who somehow blazes over the top.

KEY STATS

Liverpool have scored 34 goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, at least seven more than any other side.

Alexander-Arnold scored his first PL goal since Watford in Nov 2018 - he had assisted 12 PL goals in the meantime.

Chelsea have conceded 13 goals in their opening six Premier League games for the first time, last conceding as many in the top-flight in 1978-79 (also 13) - a season in which they finished bottom of the First Division.