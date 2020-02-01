Liverpool moved 22 points clear at the Premier League summit with a 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and a Mo Salah brace ensured the Reds stayed unbeaten in the top-flight as their procession towards the title continued.

The first-half had a slow start but came to life in the closing stages. An extraordinary passage of play saw Alex McCarthy make a double save from Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino, who then went down under a challenge from Shane Long, only for the referee and VAR to wave away his appeals.

Just when it looked as though Liverpool would take control, they got sloppy and Southampton had a brilliant period, with Alisson forced to make saves to deny Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Long, who arguably denied his side a goal after inadvertently blocking Danny Ings’ shot.

It did not take long for the deadlock to be broken after the break. Ings believed he should have had a penalty, but once Kevin Friend had waved away his appeals, Liverpool broke. Firmino’s flick fed Oxlade-Chamberlain, who drove a shot past a flat-footed McCarthy. Southampton protested the decision not to give them a spot kick but to no avail.

The second duly followed around 10 minutes later. Firmino was the provider again, picking up a long ball and finding Henderson, who applied the finish and effectively ended the game as the contest. That killed the game and Henderson soon set up Salah for a third with a deft touch inside, which the Egyptian lifted over the onrushing McCarthy.

In second-half injury time, the Egyptian added a second, collecting a square pass from Firmino and bundling it home.

TALKING POINT

Should Southampton have had a penalty? Small moments decide matches and Southampton could well have had a penalty just seconds before Liverpool opened the scoring, with Danny Ings going down under Fabinho’s challenge. After their industrious and impressive end to the first half, it would have given them a deserved lead. As it stands, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal changed the entire match.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool): Henderson has come to the fore in recent weeks and the Liverpool captain put in another fine performance today. He looked to press from the off, wore a couple of nasty tackles but carried on and was duly rewarded for his efforts with a goal, which he took very well. His assist for Salah’s third was also lovely. An honourable mention goes to Roberto Firmino, who recorded a hat-trick of assists.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool v Southampton)Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 6, Gomez 5, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 5, Henderson 8, Fabinho 6, Wijnaldum 6, Salah 8, Firmino 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8

Southampton: McCarthy 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Stephens 6, Bednarek 7, Bertrand 7, Djenepo 7, Romeu 6, Hojbjerg 7, Redmond 6, Long 5, Ings 7

KEY MOMENTS

31 - MADNESS! Chaos in the Southampton box! McCarthy is forced to make a double save, first to save Van Dijk's backheel finish after a wonderful first touch, then to save Firmino's follow-up. But the danger isn't over there. Firmino tries to get on to Henderson's dinked cross from point blank range but goes down under Long's challenge. VAR takes a look but no penalty.

40 - BIG CHANCE! What a chance for Southampton! A horrible error from Liverpool gives the ball straight to Ings, who twists and turns in the box before eventually shooting. It's heading in but Long, who was making a run across the box, blocks it! 47’ - Penalty shout for Southampton! Quick feet from Ings, who skips into the box but goes down under Fabinho's challenge. No penalty given...

47’ - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Southampton (Oxlade-Chamberlain). Liverpool go from end to end. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cuts inside after collecting Firmino's flick, picks his spot and drives to score against his old club. Ings is furious after being denied a penalty.

60’ - GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Southampton (Henderson). Liverpool have a second, and surely the win, now! Firmino is again the provider, picking up a long ball and cutting back to Henderson, who makes no mistake to get another goal!

72’ - GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (Salah). Liverpool have put this game well and truly to bed now. Alisson finds Henderson in the right-wing channel and Henderson hooks the ball into the path of Salah, who lifts the ball gratefully over the onrushing McCarthy.

Mohamed Salah celebratesGetty Images

90+1' - GOAL! Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (Salah). It's 4-0 now and the wheels have well and truly come off for Southampton now. Firmino completes his hat-trick off assists, collecting Salah's though ball, holding it up, and squaring it for the Egyptian, who bundles it in.

KEY STATS