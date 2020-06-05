Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures (times BST)

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United, 6pm

Manchester City v Arsenal, 8:15pm

Friday, June 19

Norwich City v Southampton, 6pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, 8:15pm

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester City, 12:30pm

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, 3pm

1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5:30pm

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, 7:45pm

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle United v Sheffield United, 2pm

Aston Villa v Chelsea, 4:15pm

Everton v Liverpool, 7pm

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley, 8pm

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 6pm

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, 8:15pm

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United, 6pm

Newcastle United v Aston Villa, 6pm

Norwich City v Everton, 6pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth, 6pm

Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 8:15pm

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford, 6pm

Southampton v Arsenal, 6pm

Chelsea v Manchester City, 8:15pm

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12:30pm

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton, 4:30pm

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley, 8pm

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United, 8:15pm

Wednesday, July 1

Arsenal v Norwich City, 6pm

Bournemouth v Newcastle United, 6pm

Everton v Leicester City, 6pm

West Ham United v Chelsea, 8:15pm

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur, 6pm

Manchester City v Liverpool, 8:15pm

FA Cup quarter-final dates and times

Saturday, June 27

Norwich City v Manchester United, 5:30pm

Sunday, June 28

Sheffield United v Arsenal, 1pm

Leicester City v Chelsea, 4pm

Newcastle United v Manchester City, 6:30pm

