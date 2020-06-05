Football
Premier League

Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Trent and Richarlison, Liverpool FC and Everton

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

  • The Warm-Up: Timo Werner, Liverpool and the death of ITKs
  • Premier League returns: schedule announced up until July 2

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Premier League

Premier League returns: schedule announced up until July 2

2 HOURS AGO

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures (times BST)

Wednesday, June 17

  • Aston Villa v Sheffield United, 6pm
  • Manchester City v Arsenal, 8:15pm

Friday, June 19

  • Norwich City v Southampton, 6pm
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, 8:15pm

Saturday, June 20

  • Watford v Leicester City, 12:30pm
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, 3pm
  • 1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5:30pm
  • Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, 7:45pm

Sunday, June 21

  • Newcastle United v Sheffield United, 2pm
  • Aston Villa v Chelsea, 4:15pm
  • Everton v Liverpool, 7pm

Monday, June 22

  • Manchester City v Burnley, 8pm

Tuesday, June 23

  • Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 6pm
  • Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, 8:15pm

Wednesday, June 24

  • Manchester United v Sheffield United, 6pm
  • Newcastle United v Aston Villa, 6pm
  • Norwich City v Everton, 6pm
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth, 6pm
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 8:15pm

Thursday, June 25

  • Burnley v Watford, 6pm
  • Southampton v Arsenal, 6pm
  • Chelsea v Manchester City, 8:15pm

Saturday, June 27

  • Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12:30pm

Sunday, June 28

  • Watford v Southampton, 4:30pm

Monday, June 29

  • Crystal Palace v Burnley, 8pm

Tuesday, June 30

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United, 8:15pm

Wednesday, July 1

  • Arsenal v Norwich City, 6pm
  • Bournemouth v Newcastle United, 6pm
  • Everton v Leicester City, 6pm
  • West Ham United v Chelsea, 8:15pm

Thursday, July 2

  • Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur, 6pm
  • Manchester City v Liverpool, 8:15pm

FA Cup quarter-final dates and times

Saturday, June 27

  • Norwich City v Manchester United, 5:30pm

Sunday, June 28

  • Sheffield United v Arsenal, 1pm
  • Leicester City v Chelsea, 4pm
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City, 6:30pm
Premier League

Man City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

4 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Jack Grealish - Time for the next step?

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Quarantine rules leave Serie A in the balance

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Quarantine rules leave Serie A in the balance

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League returns: schedule announced up until July 2

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

03/06/2020 AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePremier League returns: schedule announced up until July 2
Next articleLiverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21