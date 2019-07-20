Le Buzz

Football clubs are not known for their embrace of dignity or aesthetic taste, and Liverpool have done little to change that with the announcement of their new third kit.

The club announced the new look on Saturday morning with a fetching ensemble designed by New Balance.

The shirt has a mesh pattern with bright neon blue stitching for the manufacturer's logo and club crest.

Bafflingly, the kit is described as 'inspired by our special city', though it is not clear what the colour of the kit has to do with Liverpool.

The claim is that the graphical design of the front of the shirt racalls the shapes of Liverpool's street signs.

Liverpool are currently on their pre-season tour in America, and will play Sevilla on Sunday at Boston's Fenway Park.