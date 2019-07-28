Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli ahead with a goal on 17 minutes.

Just over 10 minues later, Arkadiusz Milik doubled their advantage.

Seven minutes after the restart, Amin Younes completed the rout with Liverpool unable to impress boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp made regular changes in the second half, using the opportunity to give 16-year-old Harvey Elliott time on the pitch with his new teammates after signing him from Fulham.

Liverpool have not won their last four pre-season games and are due to play Lyon on Wednesday evening.