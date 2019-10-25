The sportswear brand accused the European champions of refusing to honour the terms of the two parties' agreement, worth £40 million a year, which expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool are widely rumoured to be preparing a deal with Nike but under the terms of the existing agreement, New Balance could renew their agreement with the club should they match any offer.

Liverpool argued, however, that they could not match Nike's offer in relation to marketing and distribution of Liverpool products.

"The club is pleased with the judge's decision to rule in favour of the club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance," a Liverpool spokesperson said.

"We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season's Liverpool kits with our new supplier."