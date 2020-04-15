Kane is Spurs’ third all-time highest scorer and has netted at least 20 goals in four of the last five Premier League seasons. However, there has been speculation – fuelled by recent comments made by Kane - that he could leave in a bid to win trophies.

“It's hard to speak about the future, about a negotiation because it's a personal decision. I'm sure that every season Tottenham receive offers for Harry Kane," said Moura. “It's not me who has to decide, but of course I want to play with him in the next season. I want to stay with him because he's very important for us and it's not easy to find a player like him.

“Everyone knows he's a big player. He's very important for us, he's our striker and scores almost every game. I'm sure that [Jose] Mourinho wants to keep him. He counts on him for the rest of the season as well as for the next one.”

Moura, who joined Spurs in January 2018, also defended manager Jose Mourinho after he was criticised for training in a public park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

“Mourinho of course cares about our fitness," said the Brazilian. “He loves football, he loves training, so I think he wanted to see everyone and make sure everyone is taking care about our body shape.

“For sure, he's taking care about himself as well. I don't think it (the park session) was a big problem. He knows and he's a very professional guy.

“Mourinho goes to the training centre every day with his staff and all professionals who give us the training sessions. And we see everyone in the online application at 11am every day.

“It's a good time, it's a good moment for everyone, but the training session is normally hard. But it's good for us because we don't know when we will be back. But it's a good time and Mourinho watches the session and speak with us every day.”