The Uruguayan impressed in his early career at the Emirates Stadium in a defensive midfield role but has been used either as a bench option or in a more advanced position.

He has been linked with a return to Serie A, having previously played at Sampdoria and Pescara and his agent says he is not happy about how he is currently being deployed according to agent Raffaele Bentancur.

"Anything is possible in football," Bentancur told Radio Marte.

"Torreira is happy at Arsenal, although the change in role has not made him happy.

"It must be said that this year the whole team is not doing well. But I believe Arsenal wants to keep him."

Arsenal have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and sit eight points off the Champions League places after last weekend's 2-0 loss to Leicester.