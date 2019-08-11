Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil miss out entirely due to security concerns for the pair.

Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Dani Ceballos are all named on the bench for Arsenal after joining the club this summer.

A number of youngsters are given the chance to impress with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock and Reiss Neilson all in the starting line-up.

Live coverage of Newcastle United v Arsenal

Newcastle United new manager Steve Bruce only gives one player a debut, new striker Joelinton., though he also names Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench.

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Fernandez, Krafth, Willems, Saint-Maximin, Muto.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Willock, Nelson, Aubameyang. Subs: Martinez, David Luiz, Torreira, Ceballos, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette