Eurosport
Bernardo Silva given extension to answer FA charge
Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been given extra time to answer an FA misconduct charge after his tweet about team-mate Benjamin Mendy.
The Portuguese midfielder recently tweeted a picture of the left-back as a child, comparing him to the character from Spanish sweet brand Conguitos.
It was hastily deleted amid accusations of being racially inappropriate and the FA soon announced that it had launched a misconduct charge.
Many City figures have been steadfast in their defence of Silva,
, with whom he also played at Monaco before the duo both swapped the principality for Manchester.
He was also
, who himself has been a victim of racial abuse and has been vocal on the need to wipe it from the game.
Anti-racism charity Kick It Out, however,
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react