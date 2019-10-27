Manchester United picked up their first league win in six weeks, destroying a woeful Norwich side 3-0 at Carrow Road, despite missing two penalties.

Scott McTominay slammed a low effort from the edge of the box, when Todd Cantwell was caught dallying in possession, to give the Red Devils the lead and this was doubled with the aid of more poor defending as Daniel James' 50-yard ball found Marcus Rashford in acres of space.

The England forward slipped the ball past Tim Krul to give United a two-goal half-time advantage.

The third was the best of the lot as Rashford and Anthony Martial exchanged passes before the former held off a defender and bakheeled the ball through to his French team-mate who dinked the ball over the onrushing Krul from a tight angle.

Their spot kick issues remain, though, with them now having missed an incredible four from six in the Premier League after Rashford and Martial both saw efforts saved by Krul in the first half.

The Canaries grabbed a consolation two minutes from time when Onel Hernandez dispossessed McTominay forty yards from goal and then raced forwards darting in between three United defenders before slamming low past David De Gea.

Norwich City's English defender Sam Byram (L) vies with Manchester United's English midfielder Jesse Lingard (R) during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England on OctoGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Who will take the next United penalty? So Rashford has missed two this season, Paul Pogba one and Anthony Martial as well. Who will be the next man to step up to the mark for United. Way back in the day, in the pre-Eric Cantona dark days, Steve Bruce took their kicks (12 of them). Maybe it is time Harry Maguire put his hand up.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Daniel James (Man Utd). Maybe a controversial call. McTominay had a good claim as did the two strikers but they also blotted their efforts with some poor errors. James is an excitement machine every time he gets the ball and caused Norwich constant problems running at their defence and his assist for Rashford was world class - albeit you would have liked a Norwich player to be within 20 yards of him.

PLAYER RATINGS

NORWICH: Krul 7, Aarons 7, Amadou 4, Godfrey 4, Lewis 5, Tettey 5, Buendia 6, Leitner 5, McLean 4, Cantwell 3, Pukki 5..Subs: Hernandez 7, Stiepermann 5, Byram 5.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 6, Young 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, Fred 7, McTominay 8, Pereira 6, James 8, Rashford 7, Martial 7. Subs: Lingard n/a. Greenwood 5, Garner n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

19' Another great stop from Krul. Rashford flicked on the corner and Martial has a diving header from close range that Krul somewhere pushes over the bar.

21' GOAL! And now United are in front. Pereira hits a low ball across the box. Cantwell dallies in defending and McTominay slams a low effort home past Krul.

26' PENALTY! Wow. The referee's given a penalty. That seems crazy. James was leaning into the Norwich defender.

28' SAVED by Krul. The softest of strikes from Rashford and Krul doesn't just save it but he holds onto it too.

31' GOAL! Rashford makes amends for his spot kick slotting home after Daniel James picks him out with a beautiful 50 yard diagonal ball. The Norwich defending was atrocious though. Rashford couldn't have been more alone if he was looking for friends in the United crowd after missing a penalty.

41' PENALTY! VAR has given it. Cantwell looked to close down a shot from outside the box, turned his back and the ball flicked his elbow which though held high was pretty close to his body in a protective mode.

42' SAVED! This time Martial, but it's the same result. A much better save this time. Diving full length to his left.

73' GOAL! This is like March 2019 vintage United. Rashford plays into Martial's feet then runs into the box. He receives the ball back and holds off a defender before backheeling into the path of Martial. He dinks the ball over Krul to finish a lovely goal.

89' GOAL! McTominay dispossessed 40 yards from goal, Hernandez raced inbetween three converging United defenders before slamming home a low effort from just inside the box.

KEY STATS