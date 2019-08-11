Marcus Rashford struck twice as Manchester United ensured Frank Lampard's first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea ended in a crushing 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

The England forward thumped home a clinical spot-kick on 18 minutes after he was tripped by Kurt Zouma before surging on to Paul Pogba's exquisite pass to drill in the home team's third on 67 minutes.

It came just 95 seconds after Anthony Martial had doubled United's lead with a close-range finish.

Anthony Martial puts United 2-0 ahead on Sunday from close rangeGetty Images

Chelsea had started the brighter of the two sides and will have felt aggrieved to have gone in at the break a goal behind with Tammy Abraham and Emerson both hitting the woodwork.

The Blues dominated after the interval but lacked a cutting edge and were made to pay by the hosts, who were ruthless on the counter attack.

One of United's summer signings, Daniel James rubbed salt in the visitors' wounds nine minutes from time when he capped a fine evening for the Red Devils with a goal on his league debut.

The Red Devils will now look towards a trip to Wolves a week on Monday full of confidence, while Chelsea need to regroup ahead of facing Liverpool in the Super Cup on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Ole all smiles on a perfect day for United, but it's a terrible start for Frank. United supporters may have been less than enthused by their overall transfer activity in the summer, but there will be a far more positive mood in the air at Old Trafford tonight following this win.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made assured debuts in the defence as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men claimed a first clean sheet in the league since February 24. There was also great news at the other end of the pitch. The Red Devils may not have signed a replacement for the departed Romelu Lukaku, but Solskjaer was fully rewarded for putting his faith in the likes of Rashford and Martial.

Harry Maguire was immense on his United debutGetty Images

As for Chelsea, the scoreline may seem a tad harsh for Lampard, but their lack of cutting edge will be of concern.

The post-Eden Hazard era has been slightly complicated by the transfer ban, and while it means the Blues can finally turn to the youngsters many fans have wanted to see get regular game time, it could involve some inconsistency and teething problems that may disrupt their ambitions at the top of the table. This result certainly won't have helped Lampard as he bids to fully settle into the role.

Manchester United were clinical on the counter-attackEurosport

MAN OF THE MATCH

Marcus Rashford (Man United). An all-action showing that was the perfect way to kick off his hopes of taking his game to a new level this season. Won and converted the penalty for the all-important opener. His run on the break played a key role in the second goal before his pace sent him clear for the third.

PLAYER RATINGS

MAN UTD: De Gea 8, Wan-Bissaka 8, Lindelof 7, Maguire 8, Shaw 7, McTominay 7, Pogba 8, Pereira 8, Lingard 7, Martial 8, Rashford 8. Subs: James 7, Greenwood n/a, Mata n/a.



CHELSEA: Kepa 6, Azpilicueta 6, Zouma 5, Christensen 6, Emerson 7, Jorginho 6, Barkley 6, Kovacic 7, Mount 6, Pedro 7, Abraham 6. Subs: Pulisic 6, Giroud 6, Kante n/a.



KEY MOMENTS

4' - CHELSEA CHANCE! United make a real hash of clearing their lines from a right-wing corner. Abraham wastes little time spinning on to the loose ball and drilling a superb 20-yard effort against the far post.

18' - GOAL! Man United 1-0 Chelsea. Rashford steps up and fires a thumping spot kick beyond Kepa's reach after Zouma was penalised for tripping the United forward just inside the area.

40' - CHELSEA CHANCE! Chelsea hit the woodwork for a second time as Emerson sees his rising shot from the left side of the area cannon back off the near post.

65' - GOAL! Man United 2-0 Chelsea. Martial doubles United's lead as he tucks home Pereira's right-wing cross from close range. It all came after the hosts broke at speed following a fine tackle on the edge of his own box by Maguire.

67' - GOAL! Man United 3-0 Chelsea. It's three! Rashford surges onto Pogba's sublime ball over the top and gleefully sweeps it beyond Kepa.

81' - GOAL! Man United 4-0 Chelsea. James grabs a goal on his league debut as he angles a deflected shot beyond Kepa after a lovely run and pass from Pogba.

Daniel James celebrates making it 4-0 at Old TraffordGetty Images

KEY STATS

Rashford has now scored all four of the penalties he has taken in competitive senior matches for club and country (including shootouts).

United’s 4-0 victory was their biggest over Chelsea in a top-flight match since winning 4-0 in March 1965 under Matt Busby.

Chelsea will end a day in the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since September 30th 2000.

As well as being the joint-heaviest managerial defeat of his career so far, Frank Lampard has suffered the heaviest defeat by a Chelsea manager in their first game in charge since Danny Blanchflower lost 7-2 at Middlesbrough in December 1978.