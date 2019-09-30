United sit 10th in the league after picking up nine points, which includes two home wins over Chelsea and Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew their third game of the season when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned Arsenal a point at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Scott McTominay had put United ahead before the break, but the hosts could not find a winner after Aubameyang’s equaliser, despite McTominay, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford all going close.

Reaction to follow