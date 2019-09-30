Getty Images

Man Utd endure worst-ever PL start after Arsenal draw

By Eurosport

45 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Manchester United’s draw with Arsenal on Monday has resulted in their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign after seven games.

United sit 10th in the league after picking up nine points, which includes two home wins over Chelsea and Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew their third game of the season when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned Arsenal a point at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Scott McTominay had put United ahead before the break, but the hosts could not find a winner after Aubameyang’s equaliser, despite McTominay, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford all going close.

Reaction to follow

