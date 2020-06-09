Football
Premier League

Man Utd friendly called off as Stoke boss O'Neill tests positive for Covid

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester United were forced to call off a planned friendly with Stoke City when opposition boss Michael O'Neill tested positive for coronavirus.

United had planned the friendly game in preparation for the restart of the Premier League next week.

The club's Carrington training ground was to host the match on Tuesday, but O'Neill returned a positive result after being tested on Monday, shortly after the Stoke squad arrived at the complex.

Stoke City confirmed the result in a statement released on Tuesday evening, and O'Neill will now self-isolate for seven days.

Stoke's statment said: "Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday.

"O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing.

"He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.

"Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20."

The friendly game was replaced by a game between United's own players, and there was no contact between the two sides, nor did Stoke players visit any communal areas that United players may have accessed.

Marcus Rashord and Paul Pogba were set for their first action against players from other teams after recovering from their respective surgeries before the season break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are due to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, two days after the Premier League begins its first games since the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

