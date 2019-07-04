The midfielder has signed a five year contract and is the club's second signing of the summer after the return of Angelino.

“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” he told City's website.

“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times.

" It’s a style that excites me, as do the Club’s ambitions. "

“I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together.”

He will wear the No.16 shirt with City and becomes the club's record signing.

The Spain midfielder has been highly impressive in the Spanish capital since moving from Villarreal last summer.

Atleti will receive a sum of €70m, considerably higher than the €25m they paid for him a year ago.

"Manchester City has paid the buyout clause on behalf of the player.

"The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023."