City learned they would face the unprecedented punishment after being found guilty of "serious breaches” of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. The club were also hit with a fine of €30 million.

Now The Independent reports that the UEFA punishment will have a domino effect which will result in the Premier League acting too.

The paper reports:

" High-level sources say that will force the Premier League to act due to their own licensing, which pertains to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. The issue comes because any club has to supply true information to get a Premier League licence, and that information will have had to have matched that supplied to UEFA. "

"It is understood Premier League committees had already discussed potential punishments on the provision that UEFA punished City, and a points deduction is now seen as highly likely."

City have signalled their intention to appeal the stringent punishment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.