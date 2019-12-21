Manchester City closed the gap between themselves and second-placed opponents Leicester City to just one point tonight, after a 3-1 victory in the Premier League’s evening kick-off at the Etihad.

Leicester caught Pep Guardiola’s team on the break to go ahead, with Jamie Vardy racing through on to a pass by Harvey Barnes to outpace the Manchester City defence and dink the ball over Ederson after 22 minutes.

The hosts soon hit back. Riyadh Mahrez, who was a constant menace, saw his low drive deflect off Caglar Soyuncu to equalise before Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty won by Raheem Sterling. That gave Manchester City the lead at half-time, before a brilliant run and cross from Kevin De Bruyne gave Gabriel Jesus a tap-in to seal the game after 69 minutes.

The result ensures that Liverpool’s lead at the top remains at 10 points. Leicester will now host the league leaders on Boxing Day in a crucial top of the table clash, while Manchester City visit Molineux to face Wolves the following night.