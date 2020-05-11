Football
Premier League

Man City owners acquire Belgian second division club Lommel SK

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City, and Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy Belgian second division club Lommel SK, City Football Group (CFG) said in a statement on Monday.

  • The Warm-Up: The Premier League needs a pre-season

The Belgian team will become the ninth club in the CFG network, which also includes Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City and Spanish second division club Girona among others.

Champions League

Man City 'ready' for Champions League ban appeal - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 21:25

CFG are set to wipe out Lommel's debt worth £1.75 million as part of the deal, the BBC reported.

"This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent," said Ferran Soriano, chief executive of City Football Group.

Play Icon
WATCH

Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers

00:01:32

"We were attracted to Lommel's culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the Club to evolve in the months and years ahead."

Last year, CFG, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expanded their network to India after agreeing to buy a 65% stake in Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC.

Lommel were sixth in the league when the season in Belgium was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League

Aguero: "Van Dijk is one of the best in the world"

03/05/2020 AT 17:55
Premier League

Bottom six deserve financial reward for restarting Premier League

03/05/2020 AT 15:34
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityLommel
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleThe Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Premier League player
Next articlePremier League clubs meet ahead of latest government restart plans