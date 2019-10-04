The Belgian picked up the problem during last week's 3-1 win over Everton and was subsequently absent for the midweek Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

He will also miss the Etihad Stadium clash with Wolves on Sunday but the former Barcelona boss says his star playmaker will be fully fit after the upcoming international break.

"After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem," he said at his press conference.

"No, but sometimes he is not playing or is a substitute, like at Norwich. When he feels good, he is good."

Injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have forced Guardiola to field Fernandinho as a makeshift centre-back and the Spaniard is backing the veteran midfielder to keep thriving.

"He didn't have many minutes in his legs before these three games," Guardiola said. "In previous seasons, except for the last part of last season, he has played every three days for 11 months so I think he can do it."

Finally Guardiola defended Kyle Walker, who was left out of the England squad for the upcoming qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

"He came here being an outstanding player and he is still an outstanding player," he said.

"Physically strong, fast; we try to help him since we are together to be a better player. Walker can do everything but Gareth has his opinion, he made his selection and he decided for the last two times and Kyle and I respect it.

"It's a big challenge for Kyle to show how good he is, my opinion doesn't change if he is in the national team or not -- he remains an incredible footballer."