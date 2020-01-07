Getty Images
Sterling named world's second-most valuable player
The CIES Football Observatory, a research group specialising in statistical analysis, has named Manchester City's Raheem Sterling the world's second most valuable player after Kylian Mbappe.
Sterling has been the star man as Pep Guardiola's side have won back-to-back Premier League titles, while his productivity in front of goal has grown immeasurably, having scored 19 times already this term.
And his market value is now an estimated €223.7 million, placing him second in the list, behind only Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is worth around €256.2m.
Another English winger with pace to burn, Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is fourth with €168.9. The 19-year-old, who has been linked with a January transfer, is the Bundesliga's sole representative.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is seventh, narrowly ahead of Barcelona's Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, beating him €134.3m to €125.5m.
Another Barca forward, Antoine Griezmann, is eighth at €123.6m, around the same amount that the Catalan club paid to bring him to Camp Nou in the summer from Atletico Madrid.
The only Serie A player in the top 10 is Inter forward Lautaro Martinez at €115.6m.
|Player
|Club
|Value
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|€265.2m
|2
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|€223.7m
|3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|€175.1m
|4
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|€168.9m
|5
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|€155.6m
|6
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|€150.5m
|7
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|€134.3m
|8
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|€125.5m
|9
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|€123.6m
|10
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter
|€115.7m