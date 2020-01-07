Sterling has been the star man as Pep Guardiola's side have won back-to-back Premier League titles, while his productivity in front of goal has grown immeasurably, having scored 19 times already this term.

And his market value is now an estimated €223.7 million, placing him second in the list, behind only Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is worth around €256.2m.

Another English winger with pace to burn, Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is fourth with €168.9. The 19-year-old, who has been linked with a January transfer, is the Bundesliga's sole representative.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is seventh, narrowly ahead of Barcelona's Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, beating him €134.3m to €125.5m.

Another Barca forward, Antoine Griezmann, is eighth at €123.6m, around the same amount that the Catalan club paid to bring him to Camp Nou in the summer from Atletico Madrid.

The only Serie A player in the top 10 is Inter forward Lautaro Martinez at €115.6m.