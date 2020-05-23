Football
Premier League

Mendy 'can't wait' for Premier League restart

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) à la lutte avec Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is eager to see the Premier League start again after its coronavirus hiatus and is just waiting for the green light.

The last set of Premier League fixtures were played on March 7, with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta testing positive before the following set of fixtures, though hopes are rising that they will be able to resume in mid-June.

Some players, including Mendy's team-mate Sergio Aguero have voiced their fears about returning to action but the Frenchman is keen to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Premier League

Liverpool's Henderson praises safety protocols in place for training

YESTERDAY AT 17:38

"I can’t wait," he is quoted as saying by the Independent.

Play Icon
WATCH

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26

"We are just waiting for the green light. Everywhere we see we are going to start on this date and that date.

"Now I wait for the guys to text us to tell us the league is going to start at this time, and we are going to be so happy.

"But I know they are going to take all the precautions when we are back. It’s not like they are just going to say ‘let’s go play’, they are going to check everything and I think that’s why it takes time.

"When? We don’t know, we can’t decide anything, we need to follow the club. I think all of us firstly want to protect the people and then if we can play then why not? We will wait and see."

Premier League

Bruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover

YESTERDAY AT 14:39
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityBenjamin Mendy
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Pochettino ready for Premier League return - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Mexican league cancels season over coronavirus concerns

8 HOURS AGO
Football

MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

13 HOURS AGO
Football

Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

14 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Curling

Dominant Sweden lift European title in style

23/11/2019 AT 11:15
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

21/05/2020 AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports
Next articleKenin, Andreescu to be part of team event in Charleston in June