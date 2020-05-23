Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is eager to see the Premier League start again after its coronavirus hiatus and is just waiting for the green light.

The last set of Premier League fixtures were played on March 7, with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta testing positive before the following set of fixtures, though hopes are rising that they will be able to resume in mid-June.

Some players, including Mendy's team-mate Sergio Aguero have voiced their fears about returning to action but the Frenchman is keen to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"I can’t wait," he is quoted as saying by the Independent.

"We are just waiting for the green light. Everywhere we see we are going to start on this date and that date.

"Now I wait for the guys to text us to tell us the league is going to start at this time, and we are going to be so happy.

"But I know they are going to take all the precautions when we are back. It’s not like they are just going to say ‘let’s go play’, they are going to check everything and I think that’s why it takes time.

"When? We don’t know, we can’t decide anything, we need to follow the club. I think all of us firstly want to protect the people and then if we can play then why not? We will wait and see."