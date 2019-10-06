Two late goals from Adama Traore condemns Manchester City to their second loss of the season and puts a serious dent into their title hopes.

Traore’s strikes in the 80th and 94th minute proved the difference on an afternoon where errors in City’s defence overshadowed their attacking play.

The result means City remain eight points off league leaders Liverpool in second. Wolves have climbed up to 11th with their second Premier League win in a row.

Wolves were given a handful of opportunities in the first half to exploit some poor defensive errors by City. Patrick Cutrone missed a one-on-one five minutes in after Nicolas Otamendi misjudged the flight of the ball but could only scuff his shot wide.

After 20 minutes, Raul Jimenez had two great opportunities in the space of two minutes. His first attempt from 15 yards out following a poor cross-field pass by Riyad Mahrez was blocked by Fernandinho, shortly before the makeshift Brazilian centre back combined with Ederson to deny the Mexican striker from close range.

City’s frustrations showed early in the second half with Joao Cancelo, on his full Premier League debut, and Rodri both booked just five minutes into the second half for rash challenges as they struggled to contain Wolves on the counter.

And the visitors' danger on the counter-attack proved to be the difference. Despite City having 76 per cent possession they could not find a way past Wolves' resilient backline and were made to pay for their inefficiency in front of goal by Traore.

The 23-year-old slotted away the game's opening goal in the 80th minute after Jimenez had left Otamendi on the floor before the Spaniard slotted past Ederson.

Then in added time with City pushing up in numbers, Traore grabbed his second - again assisted by Jimenez following a rapid counter-attack - to seal a famous victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

TALKING POINT – What now for City?

People will point straight at City’s poor defending after a second shock defeat which already leaves them trailing Liverpool by eight points. And we’re only in October.

City’s makeshift backline was ruthlessly exposed, while lapses in concentration from the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Nicolas Otamendi will not be easily forgotten if this weekend emerges as the pivotal moment in the title race.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Adama Traore

Traore has taken his Premier League goal tally from one to three and few would have expected a double from him to come against City.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old was at his best and showed great composure in front of goal at the crucial moments, converting both his shots on targets in the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson (5), Walker (5), Otamendi (3), Fernandinho (5), Cancelo (6), Rodri (5), Gundogan (5), D Silva (5), Mahrez (4), Aguero (4), Sterling (5)

Subs: Jesus (5), Zinchenko (6), B Silva (5)

Wolves: Rui Patricio (8), Boly (8), Coady (8), Saiss (7), Dendoncker (7), Joao Moutinho (7), Vinagre (7), Traore (9), Neves (7), Cutrone (7), Jimenez (9).

Subs: Bennett (6), Jonny (6), Doherty (6)

KEY MOMENTS

5' WHAT A MISS! Cutrone is set straight through on goal by Traore, with Otamendi not reading the bouncing ball, but his dinked finish ends up going well wide!

21' Another City error is seized upon by Jimenez, but he doesn't pull the trigger quickly enough and Ederson can block!

67' OFF THE BAR! Silva's free-kick looks postage stamp into the top corner... but it clatters off the woodwork! There's a flurry of opportunities which immediately ensue. Sterling opens up an angle buts it's blocked by Sterling!

80' GOAL! MAN CITY 0-1 WOLVES Traore put Wolves in front!!! After a rapid counter-attack, Jimenez leaves Otamendi on the floor before squaring across to Traore, who cooly slots it past Ederson!

90+4' GOAL! MAN CITY 0-2 WOLVES Traore has got another one! It's another Wolves counter and Jimenez plays a pinpoint pass on the break through to him before the 23-year-old slots it into the bottom corner!