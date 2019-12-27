Ten-man Manchester City's slim title hopes suffered a devastating blow as Wolves hit back from two down to win 3-2 in an incident-packed encounter at Molineux.

The Citizens saw Ederson shown a straight red card on 12 minutes, but stole in front when Raheem Sterling eventually tapped in the rebound from a twice-saved penalty after VAR had intervened to award the spot-kick and a re-take for encroachment.

The drama completely consumed a stop-start first half and it wasn't until after Sterling had doubled City's lead following a sublime counter on 50 minutes that Wolves put Pep Guardiola's men under any real pressure.

Adama Traore rifled in a thumping 25-yard shot to reduce the arrears, and then set up Raul Jimenez to level eight minutes from time.

City were straining under the pressure and Matt Doherty completed the comeback with a low drive in the last minute to move Wolves up to fifth.

The away side's misery was complete when Sterling hit the bar with an injury-time free kick to leave them in third spot, 14 points adrift of Liverpool having played a game more.

Next up, Wolves visit Jurgen Klopp's league leaders on Sunday while City host Sheffield United.

A dejected Raheem Sterling of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on December 27, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.Getty Images

TALKING POINT

No ton and no title for Pep, but VAR rears its ugly head again. On a famous night for Wolves and a dramatic one that saw Guardiola's side throw away the chance for the Spaniard to become the fastest manager in Premier League history to clock up 100 wins, it's a shame much of the post-game discussion will centre upon the pros and cons of VAR. The review of the Dendoncker-Mahrez penalty incident took an age, while the order of a re-take for encroachment has led to much social media debate. Eventually Sterling scored, but it was all a bit bewildering, particularly for the fans at the stadium. It's not a new discussion, but it completely affected the flow of the first half and improvements need to be made if it is going to be effectively deployed in English football without regular outrage. In contrast, the second half was free of VAR issues and was an absolute joy to watch. Wolves made their man advantage count and surely put paid to any slim City hopes of catching runaway leaders Liverpool.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Adama Traore (Wolves). Followed up his two-goal heroics at the Etihad in October with another inspired showing. His superb strike got the crowd engaged and reignited his side's belief. He also chipped in with an assist to leave Guardiola and Co sick of the sight of him.

PLAYER RATINGS

WOLVES: Patricio 7, Dendoncker 7, Coady 7, Saiss 7, Doherty 8, Neves 7, Moutinho 8, Jonny 7, Traore 9, Jimenez 8, Jota 8. Subs: Vinagre 7, Neto n/a, Bennett n/a.



MAN CITY: Ederson 3, Walker 6, Fernandinho 7, Otamendi 7, Mendy 5, De Bruyne 6, Rodrigo 6, B Silva 6, Mahrez 6, Aguero 5, Sterling 7. Subs: Bravo 6, Garcia 6, Gundogan 6.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

12' - MAN CITY RED CARD! Jota charges clear on to Coady's raking ball over the top. Ederson comes racing out of his area and brings the forward down. There's only one option for the referee - RED CARD!

25' - GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Man City. It's all about VAR. Mahrez jinks into the left of the Wolves area and then goes down following a touch from Dendoncker. The referee is not convinced, but after a lengthy VAR referral, City are awarded a PENALTY! Sterling sees his kick saved by Patricio, but VAR intervenes again and deems there to have been encroachment. Sterling gets another go, it's saved once more, but the forward gobbles up the rebound. Crazy stuff!

50' - GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Man City. Sterling races clear on to KDB's delightful first-time through pass and dinks a lovely finish over the keeper.

55' - GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Man City. Wolves are back in it! Traore rifles a low drive in off the far post from 25 yards out.

73' - WOLVES CHANCE! Saiss flicks a header just wide from Moutinho's wicked left-wing free kick.

82' - GOAL! Wolves 2-2 Man City. Wolves are level! Jimenez fires in after Traore robbed Mendy and crossed from the right.

89' - GOAL! Wolves 3-2 Man City. Wolves lead! Doherty drills a low shot into the corner after slaloming in from the right. What a comeback from the home side!

90+3' - MAN CITY HIT THE WOODWORK! Sterling's free kick clips the bar and bounces over. No hat-trick and probably no hope of the title either now.

