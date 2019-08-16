The Germany international is expected to be out for up to seven months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during City's Community Shield shootout win over Liverpool this month.

Sane has turned to a highly regarded specialist to limit the amount of time he will be on the sidelines, and he has sought Dr Christian Fink to carry out the surgery.

Leroy Sane is helped off during the Community ShieldGetty Images

Dr Fink has been responsible for operating on fellow Germany internationals during his time, and he has also previously worked for Bayern Munich.

Lucas Hernandez was treated by Dr Fink in March, with the France full-back completing a summer switch to Bayern from Atletico Madrid.

When Benjamin Mendy and Kevin De Bruyne required similar surgery in the past two seasons, City called upon Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona.