Young, who has been at United since 2011 and has made more than 260 appearances, is believed to be keen to join up with ex-teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The manager is a long-time admirer of Young, and reportedly tried to sign him during his tenure at Stamford Bridge in 2017. The England international will be offered an 18-month deal to join the Serie A giants.

The 34-year-old recently rejected an offer of a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford and is out of contract at the end of the season.

The BBC say the deal includes an add-on fee, which will be activated if Inter win Serie A this season - the club currently sit second in the table two points behind Juventus.

He will join both Lukaku and Sanchez in swapping Manchester for Milan in the last 12 months, with both forwards making acrimonious exits from Old Trafford having failed to live up to the hype generated by high transfer fees.

The former Aston Villa man is expected to undergo a medical in Italy on Friday.