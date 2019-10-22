The supporter was escorted from Old Trafford after the incident, and United have taken swift action after reviewing CCTV footage.

"Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club," a club statement read.

"Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

" This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches. "

The fan's ban is indefinite but he retains the right to appeal.