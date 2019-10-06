Matty Longstaff marked his Premier League debut with a fairytale winner as Newcastle overcame Manchester United to pile yet more misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Steve Bruce made five changes to the Newcastle side that were thrashed 5-0 at Leicester last week, with Longstaff, making his Premier League debut, handed a starting role in midfield alongside brother Sean.

And the 19-year-old seized the opportunity with a dream goal from 20 yards out to win the game for his hometown club in the 72nd minute.

The local lad had gone agonisingly close in the first half when he smacked the crossbar with a sweet strike from 25 yards with David De Gea rooted to the spot, but he would eventually have his special moment.

Solskjaer's side had gone 150 minutes of football without a shot on target when Andreas Pereira landed a feeble effort into the arms of Martin Dubravka in the 41st minute, but Harry Maguire ought to have broken the deadlock just before the break only to head wide from point-blank range.

Ultimately it was the closest Solskjaer's side would come to ending their awful record away from home. It is now 11 games on the road without a victory as their toothless attack, who have just scored 18 goals in their last 21 games, stalled yet again. Steve Bruce meanwhile, marking his 400th game in management, finally registered a first victory against the club for whom he played more than 300 games.

The defeat leaves Man United in 12th place with just nine points from eight games, while Newcastle are now just a point behind in 16th.

TALKING POINT - No respite from the United crisis

Having watched Newcastle's humiliation last weekend, one would have thought Solskjaer's side would have been licking their lips at the prospect of facing such a vulnerable defence. However, Ole didn't get the response he would have wanted from his struggling charges. The Reds were slow, ponderous and predictable in attack and has often been the case this season, conceded another soft goal at a crucial stage of the game. The Norwegian has been publicly backed by club legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who this week pleaded for patience from the board and supporters, but how many more results like this can he afford?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

His single-mindedness to drive his team forward was a breath of fresh air. With pace, strength and trickery, he beat countless defenders, creating space and openings, proving a real menace on the break especially.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Clark 6, Schar 7, Lascelles 7, Willems 7, Yedlin 7, Saint-Maximin 9, Almiron 6, S Longstaff 7, M Longstaff 8, Joelinton 5. Subs: Carroll 6, Krafth N/A, Atsu 5.

Manchester United: De Gea 5, Dalot 5, Tuanzebe 6, Maguire 6, Young 5, Fred 4, McTominay 5, Pereira 5, Mata 5, James 6, Rashford 4. Subs: Greenwood 4, Chong N/A, Rojo 4.

KEY MOMENTS

28' - Off the crossbar! Matty Longstaff goes agonisingly close to a dream debut goal! The 19-year-old smashes a shot from the edge of the penalty area. De Gea is beaten and he can only stand and watch as it cannons off the top of the crossbar before bouncing over.

45' - Big chance for Maguire! How does he miss?! Young's corner delivery is pinpoint for the former Leicester defender. Everyone is waiting for the net to bulge as he powers a header towards goal but somehow it's wide of the post!

72' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man United: What a moment for Matty Longstaff on his Premier League debut! The hosts break from a corner, Saint-Maximin driving his team forward, pulling the ball wide to Willems. The full-back tees up Matty Longstaff who strikes the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out. A fairytale goal!

KEY STATS