Manchester United have been given permission to trial around 1,500 barrier seats at Old Trafford allowing for safe standing, the club have confirmed.

A statement released on the club's official website confirmed with Trafford council for a trial period to take place, with more barrier seating elsewhere in the stadium.

The club have been a long-term advocate of the introduction of barrier seating in the Premier League after struggling with persistent standing for years.

Play Icon

Transfers Van de Beek 'can choose between United, Real and Juve' - Euro Papers YESTERDAY AT 12:02

The new barrier seats will allow supporters to stand during matches but with a barrier in front of them to keep them in their allotted row.

The approval in principle will see two sections of the North-East Quadrant part of the stadium installed with 1,500 barrier seats for the trial run.

“It should be stated, up front, that our overwhelming priority is to keep our people safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. It may seem strange to talk about stadium plans at this time, but football and our fans will return when it is safe, and our preparations for that must continue in the background," United managing director Richard Arnold said.

“This announcement is the latest step in what has been a long journey with our fans. We have listened to their feedback, in particular, the representations made by MUST, and worked with Trafford Council to develop and approve this proposal.

Play Icon WATCH Van de Beek 'can choose between United, Real and Juve' - Euro Papers 00:01:45

“Our belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing. It also allows us to future-proof the stadium in the event of any changes to the current all-seater stadium policy. If the trial is successful, we may consider further implementation of barrier seating in other parts of the stadium.

The approval is a large step in the campaign to reintroduce safe standing into the Premier League as opposed to the current all-seated policy which was put in place following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

United follow Wolves, who last season announced similar plans for a trial at their stadium, Molineux.

Football Title triumphs to European glory: Mourinho's greatest managerial moments YESTERDAY AT 06:17