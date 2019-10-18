United have recorded two wins in their opening eight Premier League matches this season, slipping to 12th in the standings and two points about the relegation zone.

Solskjaer's position could come under increased pressure if rivals and league leaders Liverpool come away with all three points from their trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United are four points worse than at this stage last season under Jose Mourinho, who lost his job last December, but Solskjaer has backed his players to rediscover form in the upcoming games.

"I've never felt it is too big for me,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "I'm confident in what we're trying to do, the coaching and what's happening here every single day, I've been so impressed.

"Michael [Carrick], Kieran [McKenna], Martyn [Pert], Richard [Hartis], the coaching, the improvement is there to see for us but it’s about results - start winning games, start scoring goals, we need to create more chances because at the back we've looked solid.

"But we haven't been adventurous enough, taking enough risks. If you watch the best teams they take more risks with the ball, they make more runs in behind and that's part of the process for the boys."

At the club's annual staff meeting, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward defended Solskjaer's credentials and the club's poor start to the campaign.

Solskjaer said the overhaul of the squad is a long-term project and will need at least two more transfer windows to build a squad capable of competing for trophies.

"We've made some decisions that maybe in the short term would harm us but we know in the long term will benefit us and that's part of the plan. The results are always the main thing, we can move forward quicker if we get results and performances. But I'm sure that we will get there."

United star Paul Pogba was pictured in Dubai with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, a known admirer of his French compatriot's talents, but Solskjaer played down the importance of the two meeting.

"Here we go with the picture! I've not heard Paul Pogba say he doesn't want to be here. Paul wants to stay here and play well.

Paul is part of our plan going forward. He has been playing through the pain barrier. He has been criticised left, right and centre, but when he came back against Rochdale and Arsenal he could've easily not played."