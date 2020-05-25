Football
Premier League

United offer financial reprieve to trio of clubs over loans – report

Joel Pereira on loan at Hearts from Manchester United

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Manchester United have reportedly told Hearts, Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion they do not have to owe the club their outstanding loan payments due to COVID-19.

Hearts loaned goalkeeper Joel Pereira, Bolton borrowed midfielder Ethan Hamilton, while Burton brought in goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

According to the Daily Mail, United will spare the three clubs a combined £130,000 in loan payments.

It was reported that United deemed it unfair to increase financial pressure on smaller clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish season was ended earlier this month, leaving Hearts relegated as they were four points adrift at the bottom at the time of the league’s initial postponement.

Meanwhile, while Burton are 12th in League One, Bolton are set to go down to League Two having incurred a 12-point deduction after going into administration.

‘50 or 60 clubs could go bust by next year’

Up to 60 lower league clubs could go out of business if the sport fails to plan for the impact of COVID-19 beyond the current season, Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson said on Sunday.

Championship clubs are due to return to training in small groups on Monday, with hopes of completing the season behind closed doors, but the picture is less clear further down the football ladder.

"The problem is not whether we finish (the) season or not, it is what happens after that," Hodgkinson told the BBC.

“If we don't come to an agreement there will be no football pyramid. There are clubs I know of that are only still trading because they are deferring wages and (tax) and other creditors. They will need paying at some point.”

