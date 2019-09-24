The Norwegian made a fine start as interim manager at Old Trafford but once his appointment was made permanent in March, form has nosedived and they have already lost two Premier League games this term.

Woodward is looking not to make hasty decisions regarding the club's immediate future and is going to give the former striker, and his new signings, room to bed in.

Video - Euro Papers: Solskjaer sacking = Pogba move to Real 01:49

"The progress we have made on the business side underpins the continued investment in the football side.

“Much of the progress made around that investment, in the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities, is behind the scenes and therefore isn't immediately apparent to those on the outside looking in.

“For example, we've materially expanded our recruitment department in recent years, to increase its efficiency and productivity.

“Many of the senior staff in these roles have been at the club for over 10 years. Recruitment recommendations and decisions are worked on on a day-to-day basis, by this department and the manager and his team.

“These investments, together with the commitments we made to Ole and his coaching staff in March, have given us the building blocks for success.

“Whilst we are confident this investment will deliver results, it's important that we are patient while Ole and his team build for the future. We will continue to focus on the long-term strategy and won't be influenced by short-term distractions."