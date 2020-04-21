Football
Premier League

Rashford planned to rush back from injury for Euro 2020

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Marcus RashfordMarcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

England forward Marcus Rashford says he was prepared to rush back from injury to play at the European Championship this summer before the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said in February that Rashford was a doubt for the Euros due to a stress fracture in his back.

Soccer-Football secondary during coronavirus crisis, says IniestaSoccer-Football secondary during coronavirus crisis, says Iniesta
Football

Soccer-Football secondary during coronavirus crisis, says Iniesta

2 HOURS AGO

Former England skipper Wayne Rooney, who rushed back from injury to play at the 2006 World Cup, has advised Rashford not to go to a major tournament unless 100% fit but the 22-year-old said it would be difficult to miss out.

"I was probably going to go back (to training) mid or end of April," Rashford told the club's UTD podcast.

"That would have been a push because I didn't want to miss the summer, so I doubt I would have been 100% fit going into that tournament. Since then a lot has happened (but) for my body it's been good to give it its full duration to rest.

I pay attention (to what Rooney says) but at the same time it's tough to say no to something where you could give it a good go. You want to try to play every game you can.
Rashford says planned to rush back from injury for Euro 2020Rashford says planned to rush back from injury for Euro 2020
Football

Rashford says planned to rush back from injury for Euro 2020

5 HOURS AGO
Rashford the reason United won’t meet Kane asking price – Paper RoundRashford the reason United won’t meet Kane asking price – Paper Round
Transfers

Rashford the reason United won’t meet Kane asking price – Paper Round

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleOzil is one of three Arsenal players to refuse pay cut - report
Next articleAustralia board chief Roberts defends staff pay cuts