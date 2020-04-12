Pogba's injury restricted him to eight appearances so far this season, but he was primed to return before professional football in England was suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything," the 27-year-old said in an official club podcast.

"You think bad, but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well."

The France international suffered a foot injury in August that he aggravated by continuing to play.

"I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well.

He underwent surgery in January and now cannot wait to return to action.

"So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything, and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon."