Manchester United made it three Premier League games without a win after they were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton.

It took United just 10 minutes to take the lead, with the Southampton defence backing off Daniel James and allowing him to dribble into the box before smashing the ball into the top corner.

Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Daniel James celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's StadiumGetty Images

Southampton grew into the game and levelled after the break when Jannik Vestergaard headed in a the back post. He edged out Victor Lindelof, who was softly beaten in the air for the second week in a row.

With it looking like either team could go on and win the game, Saints went a man down after Kevin Danso was shown a second yellow card for a reckless and brainless tackle, sending United into the ascendency.

The visitors pushed for a late winner, with Ashley Young and substitute Mason Greenwood both going close, but they couldn’t find a second goal and had to settle for a point, leaving them without victory since the opening weekend of the season.

TALKING POINT

United's rocky start continues. It was another unconvincing display from United, who were second-best after the break and needed the Southampton red card before they started to apply any sustained pressure. A couple of impressive individual displays apart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team looked rather ponderous and short of ideas, with Marcus Rashford cutting a frustrated figure up top. With the international break looming and several squad players having left this week, Solskjaer has an opportunity to regroup and rethink his approach, but the pressure is on the manager to turn results around - and quickly. It's hard to decipher his plan currently.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United). Up against a tricky customer in Sofiane Boufal, Wan-Bissaka was excellent and thoroughly dominated their duel. Saints’ attacking players simply couldn’t get past him. It was telling that Boufal had to go infield to make a better contribution, while Southampton created next to nothing from United's right flank.

KEY MOMENTS

10 - GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Manchester United (James). The Southampton defence back off James, who carries the ball into the box and then smashes a shot into the top corner! A brilliant finish.

55’ - CHANCE! Boufal comes inside, plays a one-two with Ward-Prowse and then tees up Adams, who can't be more than eight yards out, but he slices wide. That was a huge chance.

58’ - GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (Vestergaard). Danso recycles the ball from a corner and sends a looping cross to the back post, where Vestergaard beats Lindelof in the air and heads home.

73’ - RED CARD! Danso scythes down McTominay with what you'd probably say was an 'orange card' tackle. He's already been booked though, so the referee produces a second yellow and he's off. What a stupid tackle.

88’ - CHANCES! Southampton are hanging on by their fingernails! First it's Greenwood, who makes space with some step-overs and the produces a good save from Gunn. A James cross is acrobatically headed away shortly after and then Young watches his curling effort sail just inches wide.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: Gunn 6, Cedric 5, Vestegaard 7, Bednarek 6, Danso 4, Hojbjerg 6, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 5, Boufal 5, Adams 5, Ings 6. Subs: Yoshida 6, Armstrong 5, Long 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 9, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Young 6, McTominay 6, Pogba 5, Pereira 5, Mata 6, James 8, Rashford 5. Subs: Lingard 5, Matic 5, Greenwood 6.

KEY STATS