The new signing Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to a comfortable victory over Watford at Old Trafford. The result moved them up to fifth in the Premier League table, only three points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Fernandes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon in January, created all three of United’s goals. He scored the first, too, confidently converting a penalty that he won just before half-time.

The opening goal settled United down after a nervous start to the game, with Watford creating some good opportunities on the break. They thought they had equalised early in the second half as well, but Troy Deeney’s goal was ruled out by VAR because of handball by Craig Dawson.

Troy Deeney celebrates his goal - which was ruled out by VARGetty Images

Anthony Martial’s ingenious chip made it 2-0 shortly after, and from then on United were in control of the game. The prolific teenager Mason Greenwood sealed the points with a vicious drive off the underside of the bar.

Watford had their moments, particularly in the first half, but by the end they were well beaten. The match ended amid a feelgood mood at Old Trafford – one that was inspired by the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes.

TALKING POINT - Can United finish in the top four?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have not been in the top four of the Premier League since September, but they might be timing their run to perfection. They won at Chelsea, their biggest rivals for fourth, on Monday, and followed it up with this victory. Although the signs are encouraging, United have been so erratic all season that it would be unwise to get carried away. Their next three league games – Everton, Manchester City and Spurs – will give a clearer indication of their chances.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). A breath of fresh air. Fernandes ran the last hour of the game with his intelligence, passing and most of all his positivity. He always demands the ball, always tries to make something happen and hardly ever takes the safe option. United’s midfield was in dire need of a creator and a leader; Fernandes has given them two for the price of one.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) reacts as referee Martin Atkinson (2R) points to the spot to give Manchester United a penalty after Watford's English goalkeeper Ben Foster (C) fouled Fernandes during the English Premier LeaguGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: de Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Shaw 8, Fred 6, Matic 6, Greenwood 7, Fernandes 9, James 6, Martial 7. Subs: McTominay 6, Ighalo 6, Chong 6.

Watford: Foster 5, Dawson 6, Kabasele 6, Cathcart 6, Masina 6, Capoue 6, Hughes 7, Pereyra 5, Doucoure 7, Deulofeu 6, Deeney 7. Subs: Sarr 6, Welbeck 6, Cleverley 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ Chance for Watford! Matic and Maguire ran into each other on the edge of the area, a slapstick piece of defending that allowed Deeney to move through on goal. He was about to shoot when Shaw lumbered across to make a vital challenge.

30’ Good save from de Gea! Deeney nicked the ball off Fred - who Watford have targeted - and found Doucoure. He moved to within 20 yards of goal and smacked a left-footed shot that the diving de Gea palmed round at the near post.

41’ GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Watford (Fernandes pen) A nerveless penalty from Bruno Fernandes. He takes some deep breaths, runs up and sends Foster the wrong way with an elaborate dummy. It's his first goal for Manchester United; it won't be his last.

52’ GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Watford (Deeney) Watford equalise from the corner! It was swung towards the near post, where Dawson stooped to head onto the post. Deeney wrestled Maguire out of the way to ram the loose ball into the roof of the net from three yards.

53’ NO GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Watford The goal is disallowed for handball by Dawson! He didn't head it onto the post - it hit his arm as he jockeyed for position. It wasn't deliberate, but under the new laws, that's an easy decision for VAR.

59’ GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Watford (Martial) A little bit of genius from Anthony Martial makes it 2-0! He was put through on goal by Fernandes and had his first shot blocked by the outrushing Foster. Then he collected the loose ball and improvised brilliantly to dummy a couple of defenders and flip the ball cockily over the keeper. That's a unique goal.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old TraffordGetty Images

75’ GOAL! Man Utd 3-0 Watford (Greenwood) Mason Greenwood scores a spectacular goal! He collected a return pass from Fernandes on the edge of the area, moved the ball onto his left foot and, with scarcely any backlift, hit a savage rising drive that beat Foster and flew into the net off the underside of the bar.

KEY STATS