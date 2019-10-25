Promoted Norwich City sit 19th in the standings but Daniel Farke's side have already earned notable scalps on their top flight return, including a win over defending champions Manchester City at home last month.

"I hope we are going to stop them because it's always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road," Solskjaer, whose side claimed their first away win of the season at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, told reporters.

"When I watched their first (Premier League) game against Liverpool I saw a team with lots of courage. They were brave, they played their own way and kept going.

"That has given them some great results. They beat Newcastle, they beat Manchester City... They're a team with a clear philosophy."

Solskjaer said he was glad to have striker Anthony Martial back from injury and among the goals after he scored the winner in Belgrade.

"I managed to take off Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial off after 60 minutes because they've been out for a long time," Solskjaer said.

"We've not created as many as we'd have liked and not scored as many. Now Anthony is back, he got a goal, and I'm sure we'll see us improve as a team with Anthony in the side. He does give us something different.

"Hopefully we'll have a fresh team because we'll need to be at our best to have a chance. We've got Jesse (Lingard) back, who can play in a three in midfield and the players who played for us on Thursday."

However, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined with injuries, with no fixed timeline on a return.

"We're working very hard to get them fit and, hopefully, we can get them back soon," the Norwegian manager added. "I'm not going to put a deadline on it but it won't be long, hopefully."