United lost in the league for the third time this season yesterday, beaten by a Matty Longstaff strike 18 minutes from time to give Newcastle a valuable three points.

Axel Tuanzebe made his third appearance of the season in the defeat, named in the starting line-up at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire, but is confident that United can build towards getting a positive result out of a clash with unbeaten Liverpool.

“We go back to the drawing board. The international break [is] now time for us to regroup," Tuanzebe said.

"We believe in what we’re doing, in time it will come.

“Now it’s just that tough phase. The next game we look forward to is Liverpool. We definitely want to get a result in that game.

“It’s always a big game. Through my academy stages, Liverpool is a must-win. It’s a brutal game. It wasn’t a tippy-tappy game, no matter what age group.

“Obviously coming here to the first team, I expect more of the same. It will be a game where we need to grind it out and stick together and produce a result.”

They are joint-top of Group L in the Europa League but have only managed one goal in their opening two matches, against Astana and AZ Alkmaar.

But they have at least kept clean sheets in those two games and that, Tuanzebe reckons, is an indication of the progress United are making at the back.

“You can see we shut [Newcastle] out for a long period of time,” Tuanzebe added.

“The only way they were able to score was a counter when we weren’t really there.

“The goal, it is what it is - a 20-yard shot. It wasn’t like they played through us or anything like that."