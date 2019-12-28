Leicester inflicted a fourth straight home defeat for West Ham after coming from behind to beat the Hammers 2-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham sit one point above the relegation zone (19) in the Premier League table and have won fewer points at home than any other Premier League side this season.

Following their lacklustre defeat against a much-changed Leicester team without Jamie Vardy, Pellegrini admits he does not know if he will be in charge for the east London club's crucial clash against Bournemouth on New Year's Day. The 66-year-old told reporters:

" I must continue to work and find a way and to recover the trust. I cannot answer that question. "

He added: "We need to win our home games. Away we are not doing bad, but our home games having just one point from 18 makes it so difficult.

"We need to take more risks at home, we must try to manage the phases of the game.

"They don’t lose many balls, we need to find a way to win here. We need to have better technical movements, score more goals and concentrate in defending."