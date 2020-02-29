Marcos Alonso netted a late equaliser - his second of the game - to rescue Chelsea from back-to-back embarrassing defeats with a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

The Blues still look dazed in the early stages after their crushing home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but after providing a couple of gilt-edged opportunities to the hosts - Philip Billing spurning both - Chelsea took control of the first half.

Reece James was proving a dangerous outlet at right wing-back and when Olivier Giroud headed his cross onto the woodwork, Alonso - who was sent off against Bayern - reacted first to smash the rebound past Aaron Ramsdale to give the Blues a deserved lead at the interval.

Giroud passed up a wonderful chance to double Chelsea's advantage after the interval before Bournemouth turned the game on its head with two goals in three minutes.

A set-piece proved their undoing as the hosts equalised against the run of play, with Jefferson Lerma heading home. Andreas Christensen's marking was questionable, while Willy Caballero - once again selected ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga - arguably should have saved it. Fikayo Tomori was at fault as the Cherries raced into the lead moments later as Jack Stacey's cross was turned in by Joshua King.

But with only five minutes remaining Alonso was again in the right place at the right time to nod home after Ramsdale parried Pedro's shot to grab a much-needed leveller for Frank Lampard's side.

The result keeps Chelsea in fourth but Manchester United could close the gap to one point with victory at home to Everton on Sunday, while Bournemouth drop to 17th, two points above the drop zone.

TALKING POINT - Alonso rescues Chelsea - but draw raises more questions of Blues.

There can be no questions about the shape in which Chelsea started with; the wing-back system Lampard deployed in the first half was proving effective. But individual mistakes once again cost Chelsea maximum points, as they switched off twice defensively to enable Bournemouth's quick-fire turnaround.

Much has been made about Chelsea's profligacy in attack but they cannot continue to concede goals and chances at the rate they are currently doing so.

A defeat would have been disastrous but a draw does little to ease the pressure on Lampard, who has now won just one of his last five games.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Reece James (Chelsea)

The emergence of the youngster has been a huge positive in a strange season for the Blues, and James was excellent once again, proving Chelsea's most creative outlet.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 7, Stacey 8, 7, S Cook 6, Smith 6, Billing 5, L Cook 6, Lerma 7, Fraser 7, King 7, C Wilson 7.. subs: Gosling N/A, Stanislas 5.

Chelsea: Caballero 5, Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 5, Tomori 5, James 8, Jorginho 5, Kovacic 6, Alonso 8, Mount 7, Pedro 7, Giroud 7.. subs: Barkley 5, Willian 5, Batshuayi 5.

KEY MOMENTS

4' - Huge chance for Bournemouth! Caballero makes an instinctive save to keep the Cherries at bay. It's a lovely move by Bournemouth, Stacey gets in behind Alonso and pulls it back for the unmarked Billing, who shoots straight at the Chelsea goalkeeper when he ought to have scored!

5' - Poor finish! Chelsea are all over the place defensively, as Tomori fails to make a connection with his clearance and Billing steals in only to smash his shot into the side netting. That is a massive let off for the Blues, who still look dazed from Tuesday night.

33' - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea (Alonso): Chelsea's period of pressure pays off! It's a beautiful move, James continuing to cause havoc. His cross is hammered off the woodwork by Giroud and Alonso almost bursts the net with a volley on the follow-up. It's his third of the season.

54'- GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea (Lerma): A bolt out of the blue as Bournemouth equalise! Fraser delivers and what a leap from Lerma, who scores his first goal at the Vitality! Christensen doesn't do enough and Caballero arguably should have saved it. It's the 14th goal the Cherries have scored from a set-piece this season!

57' - GOAL! Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea (King): UNBELIEVABLE! Bournemouth have turned this game on its head, as King bags Bournemouth's second, turning in Stacey's cross at the back post... but wait, it's going to VAR, was it offside?! IT'S GIVEN! Bournemouth are ahead and boy do Chelsea have their work cut out now.

85' - GOAL! Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea (Alonso): Has Alonso rescued Chelsea from an embarrassing defeat?! Ramsdale can only parry Pedro's shot into the Spaniard's path and he heads home the rebound.

KEY STATS