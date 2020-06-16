The UK government are to extend a free school meal voucher scheme following a successful campaign by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Last week Rashford announced he had, in collaboration with the charity FareShare, hit his target of providing three million meals for vulnerable people within the UK.

On Sunday night, he wrote an open letter to every MP asking them to extend the national voucher scheme through the summer to ensure the most vulnerable in society have access to free meals.

On Monday, he presented his case further in the form of one-to-one interviews, detailing his own personal experiences.

Downing Street later confirmed the scheme would end when the school term ends, but performed a U-turn on Tuesday afternoon.

Before a debate in parliament, and as some lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party called for a change, PM Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government would be providing a COVID summer food fund costing around 120 million pounds.

"Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer. To reflect this we will be providing a COVID summer food fund," his spokesman said.

