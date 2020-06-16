Football
Premier League

Liverpool hail 'remarkable role model' Rashford

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
16 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Liverpool have hailed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a “remarkable role model” following his role in urging the government to extend a free school meal voucher scheme beyond the summer.

Premier League

"Children in our region will benefit because of the actions of this remarkable role model," Liverpool FC wrote on Twitter, adding:

From Liverpool With Love.

United also expressed their pride following Rashford's push to extend the national voucher scheme through the summer to ensure the most vulnerable in society have access to free meals.

"A hero. An inspiration. One of our own. We are so proud of you," United said on Twitter.

Last week Rashford announced he had, in collaboration with the charity FareShare, hit his target of providing three million meals for vulnerable people within the UK.

On Sunday night, he wrote an open letter to every MP asking them to extend the scheme.

On Monday, he presented his case further in the form of one-to-one interviews, detailing his own personal experiences.

Downing Street later confirmed the scheme would end when the school term ends, but performed a U-turn on Tuesday afternoon.

Before a debate in parliament, and as some lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party called for a change, PM Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government would be providing a COVID summer food fund costing around £120 million.

"Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer. To reflect this we will be providing a COVID summer food fund," his spokesman said.

Premier League

Premier League

Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLiverpool
