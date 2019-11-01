Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference that it was "too early" to say whether any of the trio will be fit in time for the Premier League fixture on the south coast.

“It’s still early,” Solskjaer told reporters. “Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow.

“They got some treatment yesterday, a little bit more treatment today, a light session and hopefully they’re ready. I can’t tell you exactly now.”

Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw are all expected to remain sidelined, while the game also comes too early for Paul Pogba who continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Anthony Martial returned in United's 3-1 win over Norwich on Sunday, combining with Rashford - who scored their second - for their third goal.

Solskjaer added that the return of Martial to the lineup has allowed for Rashford, who scored a spectacular free-kick in United's 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea on Thursday, to play his natural game.

"Since Anthony has come back, Marcus has flourished," Solskjaer added.